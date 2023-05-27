VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) Trading Down 1.4%

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 2,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

Institutional Trading of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF

The VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (GLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that selects China growth companies. GLCN was launched on Oct 13, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

