Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$22.72 and last traded at C$22.72. 6,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 16,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.75.
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.83.
