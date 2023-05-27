Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,050,000 after buying an additional 37,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,337,000 after purchasing an additional 58,259 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,643,000 after purchasing an additional 510,323 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 155,334 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

