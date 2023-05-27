Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in KBR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 420,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 199,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period.

KBR Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE KBR opened at $58.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KBR. Cowen upped their target price on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,287 shares of company stock worth $1,127,100 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Articles

