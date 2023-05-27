Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $596,000 Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 790.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 103.7% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,732,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,021 shares of company stock worth $6,551,993 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

