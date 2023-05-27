Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 60,414 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMFG opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

