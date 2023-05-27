Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,311,000 after buying an additional 1,466,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

