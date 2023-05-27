Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,450 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Veradigm worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Veradigm by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MDRX. Stephens began coverage on Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Veradigm Trading Up 0.1 %

About Veradigm

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $11.90 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

