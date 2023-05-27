Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 107,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $217.07 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.36 and a 200-day moving average of $186.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

