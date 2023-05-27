Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Insider Sells $14,418.00 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) insider June Morris sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $14,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,807 shares in the company, valued at $679,065.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

June Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, June Morris sold 2,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $5,775.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, June Morris sold 1,126 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $2,769.96.

On Friday, February 24th, June Morris sold 2,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $7,025.00.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RBOT opened at $2.19 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

