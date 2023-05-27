Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,526 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 793.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 887.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $120,825.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $120,825.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $251,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,485.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,074,224 shares of company stock worth $65,065,595. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $67.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

