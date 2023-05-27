Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 46,785 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,050 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,785 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of OFG Bancorp worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

NYSE OFG opened at $24.90 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,216,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,531. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

