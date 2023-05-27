Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.86 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.15.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

EPAM Systems Profile

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $258.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.69.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

