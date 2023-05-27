Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,227,000 after purchasing an additional 54,639 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 52,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 160,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 112,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 17,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $74.92 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,662. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

