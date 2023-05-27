Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,995 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 19,807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,190 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.