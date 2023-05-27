Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Up 7.8% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.64 or 0.00013644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $100.16 million and $4.41 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025743 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017705 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,693.68 or 1.00003844 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.68316633 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $4,061,882.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.