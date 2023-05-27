Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,838,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,294,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.