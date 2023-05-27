WeBuy (WE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $20.68 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. WeBuy has a total market cap of $20.68 million and $118,765.03 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WeBuy has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One WeBuy token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

