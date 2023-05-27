Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Boosted by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 985.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 623.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Welltower Trading Down 0.1 %

Welltower stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

