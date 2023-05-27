West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CEO David D. Nelson Acquires 753 Shares

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) CEO David D. Nelson purchased 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,974.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,177.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

West Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $287.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of West Bancorporation

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTBA shares. TheStreet downgraded West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on West Bancorporation from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

