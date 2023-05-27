William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Director Acquires $19,700.00 in Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) Director Christopher Matthew Molden bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $19,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at $59,848.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Matthew Molden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Christopher Matthew Molden purchased 645 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $6,843.45.

WMPN opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.82 million, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. William Penn Bancorporation has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $12.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 85.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Penn Bank is a bank that offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. They offer a variety of products like remote deposit, ACH, positive pay, and more to help businesses.

