Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 134.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,730 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WIT opened at $4.86 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

