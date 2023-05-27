WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the April 30th total of 280,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of AGZD opened at $43.64 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $46.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGZD. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 1,812.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

