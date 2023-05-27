WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the April 30th total of 280,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of AGZD opened at $43.64 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $46.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
