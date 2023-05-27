Xerox Holdings Co. (XRX) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 31st

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.

Xerox has a payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xerox to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

NYSE:XRX opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XRX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Xerox news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 8.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Xerox by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xerox by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,043 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xerox by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 44,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xerox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,443,000 after acquiring an additional 70,439 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

