3,025 Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Purchased by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of RLI by 52.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

RLI Price Performance

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at $31,503,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RLI opened at $126.16 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $100.96 and a 12 month high of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.56.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.51%.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Further Reading

