3,120 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

