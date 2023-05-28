4,945 Shares in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Acquired by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Albany International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 28.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 52.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albany International Stock Performance

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AIN opened at $86.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $115.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.85.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. Albany International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Albany International Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.