5,632 Shares in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Continuum Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000.
Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of FLTB stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.31. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $49.40.
The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.
