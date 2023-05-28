AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Short Interest Up 64.3% in May

AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,654,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AAP Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. AAP has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

Get AAP alerts:

About AAP

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

AAP, Inc engages in the agricultural and flour mining business. It is also involved in the visual content and publishing, and international financial businesses. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for AAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.