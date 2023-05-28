Abacus Property Group (OTCMKTS:ABPPF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in May

Abacus Property Group (OTCMKTS:ABPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Abacus Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Abacus Property Group stock opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.80. Abacus Property Group has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$1.80.

About Abacus Property Group

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Office and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

