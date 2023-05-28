Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

ANF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 96,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 105,479 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $1,583,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $3,415,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

