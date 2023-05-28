Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 28th, 2023

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKRGet Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

AKR stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

