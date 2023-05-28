Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %
AKR stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.