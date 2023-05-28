Accenture (NYSE:ACN) & Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Critical Contrast

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cielo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo N/A N/A N/A Accenture 11.00% 30.73% 15.17%

Dividends

Cielo pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Accenture pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cielo pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Accenture pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Accenture has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

74.0% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cielo and Accenture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.17 billion 1.16 -$93.59 million $0.06 15.52 Accenture $61.59 billion 3.11 $6.88 billion $10.86 27.96

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Cielo. Cielo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cielo has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cielo and Accenture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 1 2 0 2.67 Accenture 2 6 12 0 2.50

Accenture has a consensus target price of $314.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.43%. Given Accenture’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accenture is more favorable than Cielo.

Summary

Accenture beats Cielo on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cielo

(Get Rating)

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.