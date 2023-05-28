Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Update

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Acciona from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acciona presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Get Acciona alerts:

Acciona Stock Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS ACXIF opened at $172.60 on Friday. Acciona has a 1-year low of $157.90 and a 1-year high of $211.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.37.

About Acciona

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.