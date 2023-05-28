Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adler Group Stock Performance

Shares of ADPPF stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Adler Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

