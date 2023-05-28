Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $96.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.6 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after purchasing an additional 886,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,412,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

