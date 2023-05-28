Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 13,572 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,679 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also

