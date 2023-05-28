Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Up 35.7% in May

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the April 30th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Adyen in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,840.00.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

