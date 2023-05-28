Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) versus Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Head-To-Head Analysis

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spruce Power and Aeva Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $41.29 million 2.54 -$93.93 million ($0.67) -1.06 Aeva Technologies $4.19 million 60.48 -$147.30 million ($0.69) -1.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Spruce Power has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

17.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Spruce Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -204.40% -12.88% -5.18% Aeva Technologies -3,552.75% -42.94% -40.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spruce Power and Aeva Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Aeva Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40

Aeva Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.90, indicating a potential upside of 239.13%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Summary

Spruce Power beats Aeva Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.

