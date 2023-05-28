Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Update

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,596,300 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the April 30th total of 3,374,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
Air Canada Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.93.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.
