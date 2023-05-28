Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Update

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,596,300 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the April 30th total of 3,374,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.