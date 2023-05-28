Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $867,153.08 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.24 and its 200 day moving average is $108.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

