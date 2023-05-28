AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Update

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ABSSF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

AirBoss of America Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $4.87 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment focuses in rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding related chemicals.

