Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Position Reduced by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 35.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Allegion by 88.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

