Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $120.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Allegion has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average is $109.77.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegion will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 134.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.