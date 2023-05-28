Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $73.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on AYX shares. Cowen upped their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alteryx Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. Alteryx has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 139.14% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The business had revenue of $199.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.