Amalgamated Bank Acquires 197,190 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 528,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 197,190 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.