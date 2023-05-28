Amalgamated Bank Acquires 23,779 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after purchasing an additional 177,233 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,382,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $55.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

