Amalgamated Bank Acquires 5,922 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Service Co. International worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

