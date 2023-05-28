Amalgamated Bank Acquires 86 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in ResMed by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in ResMed by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $458,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $349,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,382,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,951 shares of company stock worth $7,143,067. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $215.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

