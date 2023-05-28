Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

